Mysuru gangrape survivor leaves the city without giving statement

New Delhi: The 23-year-old woman who was allegedly gang-raped on Tuesday at Chamundi Hills has reportedly left the city along with her family, without giving a statement to the police.

According to a news report, the victim of the alleged crime refused to record her statement, which weakens the case in which the state police have arrested five men. The Karnataka government had previously claimed that the police were unable to record the woman’s statement as she was traumatized and in shock.

The alleged incident was reported by her boyfriend who claimed they physically assaulted him on Tuesday evening. The arrests and First Information Report (FIR) have sparked outrage in the state against the heinous crimes.

Further, the arrest was based on evidence such as bus tickets and liquor bottles near the crime scene, as well as call detail records from mobile towers, according to PTI.

The police have arrested five people from neighboring Tamil Nadu, including a juvenile and are on the lookout for another suspect. The police stumbled on bus tickets from Talwadi, Tamil Nadu, to Chamarajanagar, Karnataka, while searching the crime scene. Also found were liquor bottles marked with the Tamil Nadu excise department seals.

Read also: ‘Kerala boat race goes global!’ Watch video

Having all these leads, the police left for Tamil Nadu on Friday, and upon arriving there in the middle of the night, they sprung into action, resulting in the arrest of the five suspects early on Saturday.

The police said that the five, who frequented Mysuru often for labor jobs, accosted the college student and her male friend near Chamundi foothills on the outskirts of Mysuru on August 24 and tried to rob them. After failing to do so, they allegedly assaulted him and raped her. Meanwhile, the court remanded the accused to police custody for 10 days.