Only vaccinated people will be allowed to enter airports in this gulf country

Muscat: Only vaccinated people will be allowed to enter airports in Oman. This decision was taken in accordance with the instructions given by the Supreme Committee in the country.

‘We would like to report that access to Oman’s airports will be restricted to only vaccinated personnel. This decision shall be effective from Wednesday, September 1, 2021, and will include all Oman Airports users and strategic stakeholders. We appreciate your understanding, may the Almighty protect you and keep you safe’, said Oman Airports in a statement.

The authority also urged all passengers to follow the Covid-19 protocols and show upon arrival to the premises their vaccination certificates made available on the Tarassud+ app.