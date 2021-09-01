Actor Paul Rudd visits Indian restaurant in UK to try biryani, owner shares pic

Indian cuisine has a devoted following all around the world. A US writer recently received a lot of backlash on the internet for claiming that Indian cuisine is dependent on a single spice. Salman Rushdie and Padma Lakshmi were among the celebrities who spoke out about how wrong he was. Through this tweet, the love for Indian food was evident and unmistakable. Paul Rudd, a well-known Hollywood actor, has also shown his enthusiasm for Indian cuisine by trying exquisite Biryani at an Indian restaurant in London. The restaurant’s owner and founder posted a selfie with the ‘Ant Man’ on Twitter, which was well received by Desi foodies.

‘Welcome back to @Darjeelingldn Paul Rudd! Today was our #BiryaniSupperclub and I was so happy to serve #Calcutta Dum Biryani to Paul,’ read the caption.

Welcome back to @Darjeelingldn Paul Rudd! Today was our #BiryaniSupperclub and I was so happy to serve #Calcutta Dum Biryani to Paul. pic.twitter.com/5FA5Y153lL — Asma Khan (@Asma_KhanLDN) August 29, 2021

The fact that actor Paul Rudd returned to the restaurant to try Biryani wowed Desi Twitter. They praised the actor’s love for Indian food as well as his youthful appearance in the photo.

He is like a fine wine and for sure loves his Indian food @jpbehera — Monalisa Routray (@RoutrayMonalisa) August 30, 2021

Amazing Asma! — Jason Mohammad (@jasonmohammad) August 29, 2021

I just imagined #Antman eating a colourful speck of long basmati rice from Biryani. — Lord Abhinav Mall (@abhinav_mall) August 30, 2021

Man! He has no idea how lucky he is to have your Calcutta Dum — Padmasree (@Padmasree) August 29, 2021

Your Biryani Supper club is the best, so good and How can that man be 52! ?? — Tweety Dey (@deypriti) August 29, 2021

Paul Rudd had visited the same Indian restaurant on August 1st. He even brought actor Dan Levy along to try the delectable fare. They shared a delectable Indian thali, which included delicacies such as fluffy Poori, peas Pulao, and mutton curry. ‘Thank you for a truly memorable meal. You can taste the love,’ Levy wrote in an Instagram story.