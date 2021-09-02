‘Sushant would have been very happy about Pavitra Rishta 2’: Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande is both scared and excited about the return of her show Pavitra Rishta for a new season. The series will make its digital premiere on ZEE5 after nearly six years of success on television. While Ankita will repeat her role as Archana, actor Shaheer Sheikh will take over as Manav from Sushant Singh Rajput.

Ankita said at the trailer premiere of Pavitra Rishta 2 that the show is extremely important to her heart. The actor described it as her ‘firstborn’ and said she is currently overwhelmed. ‘It’s been 12 years of the show but Archana has been inside me till now. I created the character, the show and I think I was always attached to it. For me, and also its fans, Archana-Manav is an emotion,’ she said.

Speaking with a leading daily, Ankita said about how Sushant would have felt about the show’s return: ‘He would have been really happy. He was a person who appreciated good work, and he has always encouraged me. I remember on the last day of Pavitra Rishta shoot, I just told him he should come on set. Even though he had quit it long back, he made an effort to come and meet the team. He loved the show, and it’s a known fact that Pavitra Rishta made both of us. If he was with us, he would have been really happy.’

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his residence in June last year. Sushant and Ankita fell in love, soon after they work together at Pavitra Rishta. Despite rumours of marriage, the couple separated in 2016 but continued to wish each other the best.

Also Read: ‘Shershaah’ song ‘Ranjha’ debuts on US Billboard Charts

Ankita Lokhande revealed that listening to the title track brings back memories of her time on set with Sushant. ‘I just go back in time when we used to shoot. I remember there was a scene where I needed certain emotions, and as soon as I heard the tune I was in that zone. We have tried to recreate certain sequences of Manav-Archana that fans have loved. I am sure the audience will enjoy the show and their chemistry once again,’ she said.