Google announces happy news! YouTube Music and premium crosses milestones

Google announced YouTube’s free and paid music streaming service and premium service has surpassed 50 million subscribers, on Thursday. Though the company hasn’t mentioned its increase in viewers individually, the company claimed about offering users uninterrupted access to the largest and most diverse catalogue of music, artists and culture, which helped them to outrun its competitors.

Statistics represents a roughly 15 million increase in subscribers compared to last October, when Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said YouTube Music and its premium offering had a total of 35 million YouTube Music and YouTube Music Premium subscribers, including those on free trials. Paid subscribers count alone crossed 30 million by then.

YouTube launched its YouTube Music app in India in 2019, along with its YouTube Premium service. The company’s YouTube Music subscription is priced at Rs 109 per month. It provides access to its audience for live video performances and remixes, by searching lyrics or describing the song. It also gives features to create your own playlists.

YouTube Premium gives subscribers all the benefits of YouTube Music and also lets you download and watch regular videos ad-free. Premium subscribers also have the advantage to play videos in the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode which allows user to play videos in the background while using another app or their phone is locked. The YouTube Premium subscription will benefit those who watch other content as well other than just music videos. The cost of the YouTube Premium is Rs 139 per month in India.