UP wins the 1st prize for ‘best state in Inland Fisheries’

Lucknow: The Yogi government is running a number of golden schemes in Uttar Pradesh to provide employment to the youth and farmers of the state. In addition to providing benefits to the people, these schemes also create many direct and indirect employment opportunities.

As a way to increase profit with less capital, the Yogi Government encourages small, micro-business units in the state. In this regard, it promotes fish farming. As a result of the enormous potential for employment and income generation from fisheries, the Yogi government will provide golden opportunities to the farmers through fish farming. In addition to imparting training in fisheries, the government is attempting to expand this business on a larger scale. Now, farmers can earn more money by farming as well as fishing.

As compared with previous governments, the state government has increased the duration of fishery reservoirs from 3 years to 10 years. As a result, the state has produced 26.44 lakh MT of fish in the last four years. Fishery seeds worth 1191.27 crores were produced in four years, and Kisan Credit Cards were distributed to 7883 fish farmers. Under the Self-Reliant India Campaign, the state government also offered free fishermen accident insurance to the farmers through the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

Read also: Nilgiri district allows only vaccinated people to buy alcohol

In addition, Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath received the first prize for the best state in inland fisheries. Undoubtedly, this is one of the biggest achievements of the state government. The construction of 57 fish seed hatcheries and 385 fish seed rearing units in the state directly benefits the people.

BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra 2017’ promises to the people:

– The Fisheries Welfare Fund will have a corpus of Rs 100 crores, designed to promote the sector and ensure the welfare of its stakeholders.

– The Yogi government strengthened the infrastructure during its 4.5 year tenure.

– Increased the minimum contract period for fish reservoirs from 3 to 10 years.

– UP won the first prize for best state in Inland Fishery.

– In the last four years, 26.44 lakh MT of fish have been produced.

– Production of fish seeds of more than 1191.27 crore in the last four years.

– The Kisan Credit Card was distributed to 7,883 fishermen.

– The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, implemented under the Self-Reliant India campaign.

– Free fishermen accident insurance program implemented.

– Construction of 57 fish seed hatcheries and 385 fish seed rearing facilities.

– UP Fish Farmer App powered.