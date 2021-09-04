Customs officers suspended over red sanders smuggling attempt

Bengaluru: Yet another shocking incident took place when three customs officials were suspended for their role in the smuggling of red sanders from Kempegowda International Airport’s cargo complex. The incident occurred after an attempt was made to smuggle red sanders to Dubai, according to the report.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence’s Bengaluru unit found out in its report submitted to the Bangalore Customs that officers posted at the KIA cargo complex were involved in the smuggling bid. The report was submitted on Thursday evening, which led to the suspension of three customs officers, including a superintendent and an inspector.

Read also: First in India: Tamil Nadu govt to establish ‘sea cow’ sanctuary

Furthermore, DRI detectives are reported to have inspected a consignment bound for Dubai on July 29. Three officers were suspended after submitting the DRI report because, according to Indian laws, large-scale trading of red sanders, a rare wood, is forbidden.

The Times of India reports that the identities of the officers have not been disclosed, as Bangalore Customs is conducting an internal probe into the red sanders smuggling case. The consignment was wrapped in plastic pipes used in building construction that weigh over three tons and are estimated to be worth more than Rs 6 crore.