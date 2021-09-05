Geelani’s death: Restrictions eased out, but barricades continue; security forces remain deployed in Kashmir

Srinagar: Restrictions were eased out in Kashmir, following the death of hard-line separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, but security forces still remain deployed even after four days of death. There are no restrictions imposed on movement of people in the Valley, but barricades continue to remain in place along roads at several areas, especially those leading to Geelani’s residence at Hyderpora.

‘Security forces have been deployed in strength in the city and elsewhere to maintain law and order. The traffic movement has increased across the Valley, but most of the public transport remained off the roads’, officials explained. Few shops also opened in some areas of the city as well as in other parts of the Valley, the situation is normal and under control, they added.

The police said on Saturday that several preventive measures had been taken to maintain law and order, including preventive arrests of dozens of offenders so far. While voice calling and fixed-line internet services across all operators were restored on Friday night after remaining suspended for two days, mobile internet services remains barred. The police also said, several social media platforms, including Kashmir Media Service which are running from Pakistan, have been trying to spread fake news and videos to instigate miscreants to disturb peace.

Geelani, 91, died at his home in Srinagar on Wednesday, September 1st, due to prolonged illness, and was was buried at a mosque near his residence. He was an active leader for more than 3 decades in separatist politics in Jammu and Kashmir and was very popular in the state.