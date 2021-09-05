State government bans processions on Ganesh Chaturthi

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government banned processions on Ganesh Chathurthi. The state government issued new guidelines for celebrating the festival.

As per the new guidelines, distribution of food and prasad will not be allowed. Only 20 people will be allowed to participate at celebrations and Ganesha idol immersion. Night curfew will remain in effect during the 5-day celebration of the festival in the state. No celebrations will be allowed after 9 pm.

Earlier Tamil Nadu government also banned all celebrations and processions on Ganesh Chaturthi.

On Saturday, Karnataka reported 983 new Covid-19 infections and 21 fatalities, taking the total infection tally to 29,54,047 and the death toll to 37,401. With 1,620 discharges, the total number of recoveries in the state reached 28,98,874. The active cases in the state stand at 17,746. The positivity rate is at 0.61%, while the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is at 2.13%.