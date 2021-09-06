‘It is a contest BJP will enter to win’: Amit Malviya on Bengal by-poll

Kolkata: IT cell head of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Amit Malviya claimed that BJP will win the by-poll held at Bhabanipur in West Bengal. The BJP leader said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will lose the election.

‘Staring at an imminent defeat, Mamata Banerjee abandoned Bhabanipur and fled to Nandigram, only to lose to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari. How does she hope to win from Bhabanipur now? She will meet the same fate as Nandigram in this by-poll. It is a contest BJP will enter to win’, tweeted Amit Malviya.

Earlier on Sunday, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced Mamata Banerjee’s candidature from the Bhabanipur seat. Mamata Banerjee was defeated by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram constituency in the state Assembly polls held earlier this year. Following this, the Bhabanipur assembly seat was vacated by the West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, making way for Banerjee to contest from the seat.

The Election Commission has announced to hold by-elections to three Assembly seats – Bhabanipur, Samserganj and Jangipur- in West Bengal on September 30. The counting of votes will take place on October 3.