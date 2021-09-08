Kolkata: Mother, 14-yr-old son found murdered inside their house

Kolkata: In Behala’s Parnasree area of Kolkata, a school teacher and her 14-year-old son were found murdered. The bodies of both were discovered by the deceased teacher’s husband in their apartment in a multi-storey building.

The victims have been identified as Sushmita Mondol and Tamajit. Tamajit was dressed in a school uniform and tie when his father Tapan Mondol found the bodies. Tapan Mondol discovered the door ajar when he arrived home.

On the bed, the teenager was found lying in blood. Schoolteacher Sushmita Mondol was found dead on the floor. Police said a preliminary investigation showed that several assailants were involved. They were hacked to death with chopper blades, according to police.

According to the police investigation, the murders of the two could have occurred between 3 pm and 5 pm on Monday. They questioned the school teacher’s husband and the teenager’s tutor. The police found inconsistencies in Tapan Mondol’s statement. Also, Tapan Mondol’s mobile phone was switched off between 2 pm and 4 pm on the day of the twin murders.

Apparently, the tutor arrived around 5 o’clock and left after seeing the door shut and the lights turned off, police said.

The police are trying to determine whether the killers were in the house when Tapan Mondol came home. However, Tapan Mondol said the door was ajar when he arrived from work. Tamajit’s school authorities have also been questioned by police in order to determine whether anything unusual occurred during the online classes. The investigators also checked Tapan Mondol’s office to determine whether he was there when the murders were being committed. There is a suspicion that the killers were acquainted with the woman who opened the door to them. According to neighbours, they did not hear or see anything unusual.