14 year old charged for raping 6 year old in UP

Bareilly: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 14 year old teenager in a village in Nawabganj area in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The incident happened on Wednesday when the girl was playing outside her house, and the boy took her on cycle to a secluded place and raped her.

The accused fled the spot when the girl started screaming, catching the villagers’ attention. Rural ASP Raj Kumar Agarwal, said that FIR has been registered under the complaint filed by the victim’s father, police is trying to track the accused and his family members, who have fled from the place.

