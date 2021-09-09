Abu Dhabi ranks number 1 for Covid-19 response

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has named as the safest city by a new study carried out by London-based analytics consortium Deep Knowledge Group (DKG). As per the study, Abu Dhabi topped the list for its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Within weeks of the Covid-19 outbreak, Abu Dhabi established field hospitals, mass testing centres and screening facilities. Abu Dhabi has also played a key role in the UAE’s vaccination campaign — more than 88% of the population has already received a free vaccine. Abu Dhabi has maintained a low rate of positive cases and one of the lowest mortality rates per capita in the world.

DKG ranked 50 cities that were identified as having the most effective response to the pandemic. Abu Dhabi was followed by Singapore, Seoul, Tel Aviv and Dubai. Dubai is ranked fifth spot in a global ranking report.

The study was based on 114 parameters across five categories, including government efficiency, vaccination rates, healthcare management, economic resilience and efficiency of the quarantine system.

Abu Dhabi had topped the first version of the report which was published in April this year.