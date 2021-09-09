‘Anti-national comments’ refrained; Central University of Kerala issues circular

Kasargode: The Central University of Kerala, Kasargode has asked its faculty members and staff to ‘abstain from giving any type of provoking statements or lectures that are anti-national and against the interest of the nation’. In a circular issued by registrar Rajendra Pilankatta, the university warned staff and students on strict disciplinary actions, against those taking part in such activities.

University sources stated that the circular, issued on September 2, is a sequel to the suspension of Gilbert Sebastian, assistant professor at the Department of International Relations and Politics. Gilbert had allegedly described the Sangh Parivar organisations and the Narendra Modi government as ‘proto-fascist’, While teaching first-year MA students on ‘Fascism and Nazism’ on April 19, after which he was suspended. He had allegedly criticised the Centre’s decision to export Covid-19 vaccines, calling that an unpatriotic action.