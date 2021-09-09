Arab Coalition forces destroy drones launched by Houthi rebels

Riyadh: Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed several explosives-laden drones launched by Houthi rebels targeting Khamis Mushayt in Saudi Arabia. The Arab Coalition warned that it will take all measures to protect civilians and their properties from the attack by Yemen based militants.

Houthi rebels supported by Iran were launching continuous attacks targeting Saudi Arabia using explosives-laden drones, missiles and booby-trapped boats. Last week, eight people were injured by the cascading debris after the coalition destroyed a missile and drones targeting Abha airport in southern Saudi Arabia.

Also Read: Taliban beat Afghan journalists for reporting women’s protests

On Wednesday, the coalition targeted Houthi military positions in the southern Yemeni city of Taiz.

A civil war between the government forces and Houthi rebels broke out in Yemen in 2014. The Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa during the civil war. Arab coalition forces obstructed the rebels. As per UN reports, until now more than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, were killed in the conflict.