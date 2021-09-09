Bangladesh announces Team for for ICC T20 World Cup

Dhaka: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced country’s squad for upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. The ICC T20 World Cup is held in UAE and Oman.

As per the ICC rules, teams can name a 15-member squad and 3 reserves. The last date of submission is 10th September. Boards are also allowed to make changes in the squad till October 10th.

Bangladesh is placed in Group B with Oman, Papua New Guinea, and Scotland. They stand a chance to qualify for the Super 12 stage if they finish in the top two of their group. Bangladesh will face Scotland in their first match on October 17 at the Oman Academy Cricket Ground in Muscat.

Squad: Mahmudullah (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Kumar Das, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed.

Reserve Players: Aminul Islam Biplob and Rubel Hossain