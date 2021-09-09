Concerns over workers’ rights: Sweden withdraws from Qatar training camp

Stockholm: Sweden Football Association (SVFF) revealed on Wednesday, they had pulled put of January’s training camp in Qatar due to concerns over migrant workers rights involved in the preparations for the 2022 World Cup. The decision to withdraw came after discussions between the SVFF and Swedish domestic outfits on Tuesday night.

‘It is clear there is a consensus among the clubs against organising this camp in Qatar. The January camp is sportingly important to us and we will work to ensure that it can take place elsewhere next year.’ SVFF president Hakan Sjostrand said in the official statement.

Sweden and their fellow Nordic countries have been at the fore-front of a campaign to pressure FIFA, for providing better conditions for migrant workers in Qatar. As next year’s global football tournament approaches, Qatar has repeatedly come under the spotlight over worker welfare issues, including the death rate of volunteers, prompting protests from European countries including Germany. In late August, Amnesty International called on Qatar to do more to investigation on worker deaths, alleging a string of labourer fatalities had gone unexplained.