COVID-19: Patient charged Rs 1.8cr by Delhi hospital; MP seeks action

New Delhi: An unusual sequence of events occurred on September 8 when Congress MP Manish Tewari asked Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for an explanation from Max Hospital in Delhi after it billed a COVID patient Rs 1.8 crore for a four-month stay. In contrast, the renowned hospital maintained that the case was highly challenging, as the patient was Type-2 diabetic, hypertensive and developed multiple complications, such as gall bladder infection and deteriorating brain function.

In a tweet, Manish Tewari urged Max healthcare entity to justify the costs imposed. Tewari further urged the Kejriwal government to establish an independent regulatory body for the health and pharmaceuticals industries. He wrote, ‘Letter to the Union Ministry of Health, urging him to call for an explanation from Max Healthcare as to why a patient was charged 1.8 crores. Delhi Govt should do the same also to set up an independent regulator for Health & Pharmaceuticals industry.’

Mansukh Mandviya was told by Tewari that such a hefty bill, regardless of the patient’s ability to pay, was a ‘crime against humanity’. ‘In a piece of a news item, it is mentioned that Max Hospital, Saket, New Delhi has charged a patient Rs 1.8 crore rupees as a hospital bill for treating COVID induced complications. I would urge you (Union Health Minister) to immediately call for an explanation as to why and how did the hospital charge such an exorbitant sum of money from a patient irrespective of how unwell he or she might be,’ the open letter read.

Tewari additionally advocated for flooring and for ‘seriously considering’ passing a Bill in Parliament to create an independent regulator whose remit would span the public and private health sectors. ‘You may not recall but your predecessor, Dr Harsh Vardhan would, when I had led the discussion on the demands of grants for the Ministry for Health and Family Welfare in March 2021 in the Lok Sabha. I had specifically argued for an Independent Regulator in the health sector in order to superintendence over these aberrations which have become manifest across the country,’ the letter further read.