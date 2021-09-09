‘Emily in Paris’ actor Lily Collins gets married, shares pics

Lily Collins, the star of Emily In Paris, married American director and writer Charlie McDowell in a private ceremony. Lily took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her September 4th wedding to director Charlie in Dutton Hot Springs, Colorado.

‘I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell…,’ Lily captioned the photo of the couple kissing after their ‘I dos’.

Lily wrote in another picture, ‘What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality. I’ll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start…’

Within a few hours of their posting on the photo-sharing platform, the images received more than 3 billion likes. The duo’s fans flooded the comments section with emoticons and messages.

Read also: TN: State to set up 1,600 vaccination camps soon

Page Six reports that the couple dated for over a year before getting engaged in September 2020. Lily is the daughter of British music icon Phil Collins while Charlie who is a director is the son of actors Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen.