Everything you need to know about ‘Demisexual’

Sex is one of the most important part of life and is a private activity of human life. And we all know that, sex is as much about trust and emotion as it is about the physicality.

As per sex experts, there are members of society who don’t just strive to attach feelings to sexual attraction, but view it as a necessity, which means casual sex, a one-night stand or – in some cases – a kiss with a stranger is pretty much a no-go. And this sexual orientation is known as ‘Demisexuality.

Demisexuality is a ‘a sexual orientation in which one feels sexual attraction only after forming an emotional connection’. That is demisexual people would never be interested in casual sex. These people first like to connect emotionally with others and then are willing to have a physical relationship with them.

Demisexuality is a type of graysexuality. A graysexual person experience sexual attraction only rarely, or they may feel sexual attraction but aren’t that interested in sex. Demisexual people do not feel primary attraction. They only feel secondary attraction — the type of attraction that happens after knowing someone for a while. Demisexual aren’t interested in one-time hookups and sex-only relationships because those types of interactions lack that essential emotional component.

According to sexologists, demisexual people don’t generally have a specific gender that they are attracted to, their attraction just depends on who they find an emotional connection with. That is their attraction is unrelated to gender.

They can be gay, straight, bisexual, or pansexual, and may have any gender identity. Demisexual are rarely seen in men because they slip away after seeing any beautiful woman.

Demisexuality is not related to a moral or religious belief about sex. It is a sexual orientation and not a choice. People believe that demisexuality is a sign of low sex drive. Once demisexual people are in a sexual relationship, they have varying levels of sex drive. Some may have sex often, while others may not. Demisexuality only refers to the type of attraction that person feels, not how often they have sex.

Sexual identity is an ever-evolving area. This is clear when you consider the term demisexuality. The term only entered the English language in 2006. As per experts, if you are demisexual, you might feel like an ‘odd person out’ in the world, but you’re certainly not alone. Remember to be true to yourself.