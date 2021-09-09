Expo 2020 Dubai: Emirates Airlines announces discount on airfare, free pass

Dubai: Emirates Airlines announced an offer named Early Bird Expo 2020 Dubai for passengers. Passengers will get 20% discount on flight tickets to Dubai for travel dates between September 28 and March 31, 2022. The offer is applicable on bookings made from September 28 to October 12 via Emirates.com, through Emirates call centre or retail outlets, or via a travel agent.

‘Emirates is launching a series of initiatives to make it even more compelling for travellers to plan their visit and experience Dubai. Last month, we announced that we’ll give a free Expo Day Pass to every Emirates customer travelling to Dubai during the Expo period. We introduced an innovative ‘mile a minute’ offer for our Skywards members. Today we are launching an early booking discount on flights to Dubai across all our markets’, said Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer at Emirates.

Emirates Airline also announced free day pass to visit Expo 2020 for passengers for every flight ticket booked with the airline. The offer is applicable on all Emirates flight tickets purchased between August 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022, for travel during Expo 2020 Dubai.