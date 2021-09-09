Good Samaritans rescue elderly couple from burning car

Bystanders risked their lives to save two elderly couples trapped inside a burning automobile. A purported video that has gone viral has also made people admire the Good Samaritans’ bravery and fast thinking.

Lakeside Fire Protection District posted the video to Instagram with a detailed caption, which read: ‘This evening Lakeside units responded to reports of a vehicle fire on the westbound lanes of I8 just east of Lake Jennings. A bystander was able to capture the moment 2 other bystanders rescued the 2 elderly occupants from the burning vehicle. The 2 occupants and a bystander were transported with burn injuries. The fire extended into the vegetation but was quickly contained.’ They also added that the footage was captured by a woman called Marie Macrorie.

Since it was shared, the post has gotten a lot of feedback. ‘This is great. Those people are what we all strive to be,’ commented a user. ‘Heroes are born every day!’ wrote another. ‘Everyday heroes can make the difference in this world,’ added a third.

According to Fox News, the pair was brought to the hospital and is expected to make a complete recovery. One of the onlookers who saved the pair, Henry Hemphill, told the media about his encounter, ‘I saw how big the flames were and I realized a few more seconds maybe we may have been too late.’