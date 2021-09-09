High Risk’: Jacinda Ardern advises visitors against sex with Covid patients

Wellington: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has advised visitors not to engage in sex with Covid-19 patients during their visit in hospitals. The New Zealand Prime Minister said this during her daily Covid briefing.

‘Regardless of the Covid status, that kind of thing shouldn’t generally be part of visiting hours, I would have thought’, said Ardern when a reporter asked whether a patient and a visitor having ‘sexual relations’ in hospital would be considered a ‘high-risk activity’, in the current climate.

Also Read: Passengers from 4 countries cannot travel to Dubai due to non-availability of PCR tests

‘I think it is a high-risk activity, potentially, however I don’t know any of the details about that interaction’, said the director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

Earlier criticism had been raised against Auckland district health board for allowing hundreds of visitors to see the Covid patients on a daily basis. It has been accused that some of the visitors might even have gotten involved in sexual relationships. While the allegation has not been proved right yet.

Meanwhile, Spain has provided 250,000 extra doses of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine to New Zealand.

Ardern also urged the residents to get vaccinated against Covid as soon as possible so that children who are not eligible for vaccine can be saved from community spread. ‘If everyone who can be vaccinated is vaccinated, you are potentially saving the life of someone who can’t be’, she said. This request came as she announced that nearly 120 cases are children under the age of nine.