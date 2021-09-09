‘I thought I was the worst casting for Thalaivii’: Kangana Ranaut

Actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to be seen as J Jayalalithaa in the upcoming film Thalaivii. The film is set to hit theatres this week and Kangana has spoken out about how she believed she was the ‘worst’ choice for the character of the legendary actress-turned-politician. Kangana Ranaut, who will portray Jayalalithaa on-screen, revealed in a recent interview that she had ‘doubts’ about taking on the character of a person with temples in the South when the script was presented to her.

Kangana said: ‘I thought I was the worst casting for Thalaivii. The worst there can be. Vijendra sir came to me, and I saw Jaya maa’s videos and I was like what!’ She went on to say that she was from the north and her face was different from Jayalalithaa’s, and that she was concerned about how she would appear after gaining weight for the part. ‘The sheer obstacles of me, in my 30s, to gain 20-25 kgs of weight. And who knows how I’ll look after gaining… I would go mad, I would stress about it, and at this stage of my career, I have so much to lose. So I was filled with doubts when it came to Thalaivii.’

However, the actress further said that it was the film’s director, Vijay, whose conviction convinced her to take the part. Kangana stated he thought she was ‘ideal’ for the part and she would be able to carry it off. She said, ‘He (Vijay) also has everything to lose. You know how people are. Jaya maa has temples. They will burn theatres if someone doesn’t live up to (expectations).’ However, she explained that his conviction gave her confidence.

In the meantime, the actress has been promoting the picture for the previous few days. Kangana began her promotions in Chennai and then travelled to Hyderabad before returning to Mumbai. Fans were taken aback when Kangana’s transformation into Jayalalithaa was shown in the teaser. She received an avalanche of positive feedback for the same. In terms of Thalaivii, it is directed by Vijay and stars Arvind Swami as MGR. On September 10, 2021, it will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi in theatres.