Japan to extend Covid-19 restrictions in Tokyo

Tokyo: The Japanese government announced that it will extend the state of emergency imposed in and around Tokyo and other regions until the end of this month. The decision was taken to contain the spread of coronavirus infection.

Last month, the Japanese government expanded emergency restrictions to cover about 80% of its population till Sept 12th. Japan is battling its fifth and biggest wave of Covid-19 cases, driven by the highly infectious Delta variant. At present, the country’s medical system is under pressure as number of daily cases is surging sharply.

Tokyo’s new daily coronavirus infections totaled 1,834 on Wednesday. The country has reported around 1.6 million cases in total and 16,436 deaths, although the death rate has declined in the latest outbreak.