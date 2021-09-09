Kerala government to strengthen digital services, launches mobile app for tax payment

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday, assured to strengthen the digitisation of government services, to ensure transparency. He also said that, e-services would be further expanded, to make people-friendly civil service, a reality in the state.

The Chief Minister was speaking after launching a set of digital services of the Revenue Department, including a mobile application to pay land tax online, at the Ayyankali Hall. He noted that the advancement and growth of e-literacy, and the expansion of digital infrastructure has enabled the people of the state to make effective use of e-governance system. He also claimed that, the aim of the LDF government was to provide maximum services at their doorstep.

On the newly launched land tax-app, he said it would enable people to remit the tax and apply for various certificates related to land from anywhere in the world. Each website will provide, the land data of each village, the number of land owners, other important details, the village office’s address and phone number. A feature to rate and give feedback about the services of the village offices, will be introduced in the websites later. With the launch of this application, people can directly pay taxes online, through cell phones, which wasn’t available earlier.

‘People are using these services in the best way. Online systems are adequate to ensure the efficiency and transparency of government services. The e-services will be further expanded to make people-friendly civil service a reality in the state,’ Pinarayi Vijayan said. He added that many services in the government departments, on which people depend on the most, have been shifted online, keeping people’s convenience in mind. ‘It was decided to incorporate the other services of the department also in this application, which is designed in a people–friendly manner’, the chief minister added.