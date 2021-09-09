Man hit by actor Rajat Bedi’s car dies, actor booked

Mumbai: On Tuesday night, the pedestrian who was hit by actor Rajat Bedi’s car, succumbed at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, following which the police added charges of death due to negligence against Bedi on Wednesday. ‘The accident victim Rajesh Baudh, a labourer, was declared dead in the Cooper Hospital where he was being treated for the last two days,’ police officials said.

Police at DN Nagar registered a case against Bedi under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code following the death. The actor is yet to be arrested in the case.

According to police, the accident occurred near Shitladevi bus stop on the link road in Andheri West around 6.30 p.m. on Monday. Inebriated, Rajesh suddenly crossed the road and got hit by the actor’s car before he could apply brakes. After taking the injured person to the nearby Cooper Hospital, the actor went to DN Nagar police station and reported the incident.

Police had filed a case against the actor under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The police are investigating the incident to determine whether the accident was a result of the driver’s negligence. ‘We checked the CCTV cameras but did not get any leads. We are trying to find witnesses in the case,’ said the officer.

In a statement, Bedi’s team said they had provided every assistance to the victim’s family and would continue to cooperate with the police. ‘We wish to extend our profound sympathies to Mr. Rajesh’s family and will assist them in whatever way possible. Suresh, Rajat’s friend, has been with the family throughout and has provided financial assistance. He also performed his final rituals today. Rajat is cooperating with authorities and consulting with his team on how to proceed and take the next steps,’ Bedi’s team said.