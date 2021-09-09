Nusrat Jahan shuts down questions on her baby’s father; says ‘the father knows who the father is’

Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan, who gave birth to a baby boy last month, made her first public appearance on Wednesday, since becoming a mother. She was asked questions about her ‘better half’ during the launch of a salon in Kolkata and she responded with harsh replies, saying that the ‘father knows who the father is.’

When a reporter inquired about her ‘better half,’ Nusrat said: ‘I think that’s a vague question to ask and puts a black spot on somebody’s character as a woman, who the father is. The father knows who the father is and we are having great parenthood together at the moment. Myself and Yash, we are having a good time.’

Motherhood, according to Nusrat, ‘feels great.’ She explained, ‘It’s a new life, it feels like a new beginning.’ She also disclosed the name of her baby, Yishaan.

Nusrat Jahan was taken to Kolkata’s Neotia Hospital on August 25. Bengali actor-politician Yash Dasgupta, who drove her to the hospital said, ‘For those who have been enquiring about Nusrat’s health, the mother and child are healthy and doing well.’

Nusrat, who has suffered a barrage of abuse and scrutiny for her rumoured relationship with Yash, previously wrote on Instagram, ‘Don’t take criticism from people u won’t take advice from.’ Furthermore, she credited the photo to ‘daddy.’

Nusrat Jahan and businessman Nikhil Jain tied the knot on June 19, 2019 in a private ceremony after dating for a while. In a statement in 2021, Nusrat said that her marriage to Nikhil was invalid under Indian law. Since November 2020, the couple has been separated. Nikhil wished Nusrat after the birth of her son, despite his ‘differences’ with her. ‘I wish the baby boy has a bright future,’ he had said, according to reports.