Prohibitory order under CrPC Section 144 imposed during Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai: Civic authorities in Mumbai have imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 in the city from September 10 to 19 during Ganesh Chaturthi. Section 144 prohibits assembly of five or more persons. The authorities took this decision considering the Covid-19 situation.

Earlier, the authorities had banned all kind of processions. Also, devotees would not be allowed to visit Ganesh pandals. Ganesh pandals in the city can provide online ‘darshan’ facility or through other electronic media (such as TV).

Mumbai city reported 530 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, highest since mid-July.