‘Pseudo expert’: Education Minister on Rahul Gandhi’s NEET postponement demand

Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan slammed Rahul Gandhi for requesting the postponement of the NEET medical entrance test, calling him a ‘pseudo expert’ with an ‘overflowing vanity and a misplaced sense of entitlement.’

Pradhan chastised Gandhi for ‘questioning the wisdom’ of the Supreme Court and experts on the NEET schedule, saying that Gandhi should stick to ‘his expertise of concocting lies than issuing statements on matters he has no understanding of.’

The minister responded after the former Congress president appealed for the NEET test to be postponed as so many other exams are planned around September 12. Gandhi had asked the Centre to allow students to ‘have a fair chance’ in the examinations, alleging that the government is ‘blind’ to their plight.

The Supreme Court declined to postpone the September 12 National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG examination, stating that it does not want to meddle with the process and rescheduling it would be ‘very unfair.’

‘Rahul Gandhi perceives himself to be an expert on everything without having an iota of knowledge. Overflowing vanity & misplaced sense of entitlement of a failed crown prince is no alibi to meddle into the schedule of examinations, give undue stress & make the students suffer,’ Pradhan tweeted.

Also Read: 70 gm drugs, mobile phone recovered from inmate in Ambala Cental Jail

‘Even the Hon’ble Supreme Court has not entertained the plea to reschedule the #NEET examination citing the deferment as being unfair to a large number of students. What makes @RahulGandhi the ‘pseudo expert’ question the collective wisdom of the bench and actual experts?’ he added.

A group of medical students has called for the test to be postponed, noting the NEET schedule’s close proximity to many other exams. Class 12 improvement and compartment examinations will be administered between August 25 and September 15 by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The mathematics exam occurs the next day after the medical exam, on September 13.

Other state-level admission exams, such as the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the Karnataka CoMEDK, and the Odisha JEE, are planned at the same time. While ICAR will take place on September 13, MHT CET 2021 will take place from September 4 to 10 and September 14 to 20, and CoMEDK on September 14.

‘Yuvraj should stick to his expertise of concocting lies, peddling half-truths and being the antagonist to anything progressive, rather than issuing sweeping statements on matters he has no understanding of,’ Pradhan further said.