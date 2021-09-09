Rajasthan: Police officer, woman constable suspended after their intimate video goes viral

Jaipur: A video of a Rajasthan Police Service (RPS) officer and a female constable engaging in sexual activity in a swimming pool has gone viral on social media platforms. The two police officers have been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against them.

In this video, Heeralal Saini, an RPS officer serving as the circle officer of Ajmer’s Bewar, is said to have engaged in sexual activities in a swimming pool with a female constable of the Jaipur Police Commissionerate. Both were semi-nude. It is shocking to learn that the female cop’s 6-year-old son was also present when the pair engaged in sexual conduct in the swimming pool.

Read also: Register pet dogs or face action: EDMC

The Times of India reported that the accused woman cop’s husband had filed a complaint against his wife and the RPS officer at the Chitawa police station in the state’s Nagaur district on August 2. The complainant said he tied the knot with the woman in 2001. They were blessed with a baby boy six years ago. She became a constable in the Rajasthan Police in 2008. The complainant stated that on July 13, she uploaded a video showing her engaging in sexual activities with the RPS officer in a swimming pool in the presence of her minor son, adding that their relatives, as well as other people known to them, saw it.

Following the video’s viral success on social media, both officers were suspended on Wednesday. Efforts are being made to determine the time and location where the clip was filmed. The complaint was sent to the DGP’s office by the constable’s husband. As a result, a departmental inquiry was initiated. Meanwhile, the RPS officer claimed the clip was tailored to counter the allegations. In addition, he claimed he did not know about the complaint by the constable’s husband.