Ram Temple construction is nearing completion: Ram Darshan is on track by 2023

Uttar Pradesh: ‘Ayodhya’s Ram Temple’s construction site has been filled in within record time, the masterplan for the entire temple campus is ready, and the Ram Temple Trust says it seems feasible to make access to Lord Shri Ram available to devotees by 2023. A statement from the Temple Trust noted that during a review meeting recently held on the construction of the Ram Temple, it was noted that the work is proceeding roughly according to schedule.

As excavation to the depth of 12 metres has been completed and 18500 square meters of debris have been removed, the work of filling the excavated site is nearly complete. ‘Larsen & Toubro, the implementing agency, and Tata Consulting Engineers, the Project Monitoring Committee, have worked efficiently to complete the project in five months instead of the original estimate of 18 months,’ said Temple Trust.

Additionally, the Trust stated that a preliminary master plan for the entire campus outside of the Parkota has been prepared, and the suggestions of respected saints and sadhus are currently being considered in order to finalize the master plan. Parkota’s layout has also been finalized. ‘It consists of a pilgrimage facilitation centre, museum, archives, research centre, auditorium, gaushala, Yagya Shaala, administrative building, etc. Kuber Tila and Sita Koop are among the heritage structures included in the master plan. As part of the complex’s design, green building features and zero discharge concepts are included,’ Temple Trust said in a statement.

Earthquake-resistant

Temple Trust is committed to ensuring the temple’s structural longevity. To ensure the structural stability of the Super Structure of stone, the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, was assigned the task of analysing structural stability. The structure is designed in compliance with CBRI recommendations. According to the Trust, CBRI developed the final design after computer-simulated earthquake tracks over 2,500 years.

Moreover, it emphasized that soil properties are modeled based on the results of geotechnical investigations, while Roller Compacted Concrete properties are modeled based on the design provided by IIT-Chennai. It does not amplify seismic forces on the pedestal since the structure is rigid enough to transfer them without amplification.

Read more: ‘Ford to stop selling cars in India immediately’: Both plants will shut down

The Trust said that a five-foot thick raft will be laid over the Engineer Fill soon and is expected to be complete by October 2021. The plinth will be built over the raft. The plinth will be 16 feet high. ‘To build the temple plinth, Mirzapur Stone will be used. Around the plinth, three layers of granite stone will be applied for waterproofing. Marble and Bansi Paharpur stone (Rajasthan) will be used to construct the temple Super Structure. Stones of approximately 4 lakh cubic feet will be used for the project.’ the Trust said. Steel will not be used in the construction of the temple while Jodhpur stone will be used for the Parkota.