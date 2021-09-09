Register pet dogs or face action: EDMC

New Delhi: If you live in east Delhi and have a dog as a pet, then you have to register your pet with the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), which has developed an online facility for that purpose. Using the link https://mcdonline.nic.in/vtlpetedmc/web/citizen/info, residents can register their pets dogs and pay the application fee.

The south corporation also introduced an online registration process for pet dogs in 2016. However, the facility had received lukewarm response. EDMC has warned citizens that action will be taken if they fail to register their dogs. ‘We appeal to citizens to get their pet dogs registered within two months, or EDMC will take appropriate action as per DMC Act. The rule applies even to those who have adopted stray dogs as pets,’ stated an unnamed senior EDMC official.

Read also: Man murders the person who killed his brother years ago

According to officials, the civic body plans to make it mandatory for pets to wear collars issued by the registration authority so that lost/abandoned pets can be returned to their owners soon. The Delhi Municipal Act 1957 requires registration of all pet dogs with the municipal corporation. Additionally, if a pet dog is not registered with the civic body, the owner can be fined.

This exercise aims to prepare a database of pet dog owners, monitor pet vaccination schedules so that they do not get diseases, and control illegal practices, such as unregistered dog breeding. An online registration process requires the pet owner to fill out a form and attach requisite documents, after which a token registration number will be generated.