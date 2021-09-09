Results of SSC CGL 2020 tier 1 on December 11

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday, notified applicants that the results of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, 2020 (Tier-I), will be announced on December 11, 2021. The SSC CGL 2020 test was held in August. The tentative answer key of the response has been provided by the Commission so far.

The final solution key should be available soon. The final answer key will be used to determine the SSC CGL 2020 result. Those who pass the tier 1 test will be considered for the tier 2 exam.

In a notification released on September 6, the SSC stated that the final result of CHSL 2018 and the tier 2 exam result of CHSL 2019 will be announced on September 30.

According to the Commission, the results of the physical efficiency test for Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination 2020 would be announced on September 30.

The results of the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Examinations 2020, as well as the Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination-2020, will be released on October 31.