‘Rubbing salt into the wounds’: Sachin Pilot accuses MSP Hike by Centre as ‘cruel joke’

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot criticized the recent hike in Minimum Support price by Central Goverment, as a cruel joke on farmers and their hard work.

‘The minimal hike in the minimum support price (MSP) by the central government is a cruel joke on farming and farmers’ efforts. It is like rubbing salt into the wounds of the farmer because unbridled prices of fertilizers, seeds and oil are making their lives more difficult, Pilot tweeted. He also accused that BJP government should stop cheating with the feelings of farmers.

?????? ????? ?????? ????? ?? ???????? MSP ???? ?? ????? ?? ????? ?? ??? ????? ???? ??? ?? ?????? ?????? ????? ?? ?????? ?? ??? ?????? ???? ??, ??????? ???-???-??? ?? ?????? ?????? ???? ????? ?? ???? ??????? ?? ??? ??? ????? ?? ??????? ?? ?? ??? ??? ????? ?????? — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) September 8, 2021

The Centre on Wednesday hiked the MSP for wheat by Rs 40 to Rs 2,015 per quintal and assured that the system of procuring crops at support prices will continue. Centre also blamed that some people are spreading fake news regarding MSP and the newly introduced farm laws, that are implemented for farmers support.

