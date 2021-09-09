Sourav Ganguly confirms news on his biopic

Kolkata: Former Indian skipper and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed news of his biopic. Ganguly announced that his biopic will be out soon and is set to be produced by Luv Films. The film is titled ‘Ganguly – Dada of Indian cricket’.

‘Cricket has been my life, it gave confidence and ability to walk forward with my head held high, a journey to be cherished. Thrilled that Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen’, said Ganguly on his official Instagram page.

We are thrilled to announce that Luv Films will produce Dada Sourav Ganguly’s biopic. We are honoured to be entrusted with this responsibility and look forward to a great innings’, said Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, founders of Luv Films. As per reports, either Ranbir Kapoor or Hrithik Roshan will portray the role of Ganguly.

Sourav Ganguly debuted into international cricket in 1996 and retired in 2008. He had scored 18,575 runs with 38 centuries and 107 half-centuries. He led India to the 2002 Natwest Trophy, 2003 ODI World Cup final whereas India drew away Tests in Australia, England and won a Test series in Pakistan in 2004. In addition, Team India were declared joint-winners in the 2002 Champions Trophy under his captaincy. He was appointed as BCCI president in 2019.