Special passport for Expo 2020 Dubai launched

Dubai: Organizers of Expo 2020 Dubai have launched a special passport for visitors. The special passport priced at 20 UAE dirham is now available for purchase. The passport will help visitors see and explore over 200 participating pavilions.

The special passport was first launched at the 1967 World Expo in Montreal. Since then, it has become one of the most popular Expo souvenirs for visitors as it gets a stamp from every pavilion, they visit.

‘The Expo 2020 version (of the passport) is inspired by the UAE’s heritage, linking the past with the present. Shaped like an official passport, the 50-page booklet contains designs and pictures of the three Thematic Pavilions (Mission Possible – The Opportunity Pavilion, Alif – The Mobility Pavilion and Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion), as well as Al Wasl Plaza – the crown jewel of the Expo site – plus other Dubai landmarks, such as the city’s iconic skyline, and other elements relating to the UAE’, said the Expo team.

The customized yellow colour passport also comes with some security features including a unique number, an area to include a passport-sized photo, personal details and hidden watermarked images on each of its pages.

The expo will begin on October 1 and will end March 31, 2022. 200 participants, including 191 countries, as well as businesses, multilateral organizations and educational institutions are participating in the mega event.