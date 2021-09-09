State govt announces Covid vaccination for all final year students

Thiruvananthapuram: The reopening of higher education institutes in Kerala is scheduled for October 4, and Kerala’s health minister Veena George announced on Wednesday that Covid-19 vaccination facilities would be available to students preparing to enter these institutions. Before reopening these institutions, the health minister directed that all final year students be inoculated with the vaccine.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that higher education institutions, such as technical, polytechnic, and medical colleges, would be allowed to operate in bio-bubble models from October 4. Vijayan said that one dose of the vaccine was mandatory, and he urged students who were waiting for their second dose to get it as soon as possible. Following this announcement, the health minister stated that all government vaccination centers would offer the students free vaccine doses. She made the remarks the same day as daily new infections surpassed 30,000 for the first time in nearly a week.

According to the state minister for higher education and social justice, R Bindu, classes will be held in either two shifts or on alternate days according to the arrangement from last year. During each shift or alternate day, half of the students of each class would be taught.

Additionally, George said that students who had received one dose of the vaccine should receive their second dose as soon as possible.

30,196 people in the state tested positive for the disease on Wednesday, while 181 more succumbed to the illness. Medical bulletin from the health department reports that a total of 42,834,494 people have been infected while the death toll on the day has passed the mark of 22,000 people. 239,480 active cases are present in the state, according to the latest figures. In Kerala as of 7 a.m. on the day, 30,434,537 doses of the vaccine had been administered to eligible beneficiaries, according to the dashboard of the Union health ministry.