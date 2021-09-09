State govt plans to get CBSE affiliation for govt schools

Hyderabad: The state government of Andhra Pradesh has proposed getting all of its government schools affiliated with CBSE. State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said there will be an initial attempt to accredit 1,000 schools to the central board.

In a meeting on schools and the New Education Policy (NEP), the government also decided that from Class 3 onwards each school would have subject-specific teachers, and no teacher could teach two subjects at once. Several schools will also seek ICSE affiliation, according to Education Department officials. On August 16, Andhra Pradesh schools reopened after the long break. Initially, attendance was low, but now it is improving. For schools that test positive for Covid-19 among students or faculty, the state government has requested those schools declare have small holidays for a few days.

As part of the education reforms being instituted by the state government, 12,663 schools will be renovated and repaired at a cost of Rs 4,535 crore, and 18,498 additional classrooms will be built. In the third phase, 24,900 schools will be renovated at a cost of Rs 7,821 crores. The minister explained that to ensure that the school facilities renovated in the first phase are maintained properly and do not fall into disrepair again, a contingency fund is being set up in every school to handle repairs as soon as necessary. ‘The parents’ committee of each school will regularly check the condition of the school infrastructure and suggest repairs if required,’ an official said.

Government officials will make sure that every student receives the school kit that includes sports shoes and sports uniforms in an effort to motivate them to participate in sports in school. In the next academic year, sports items will be included in the kit. ‘Over 42,32,064 students in all government schools have been provided with school kits comprising three pairs of uniforms, an Oxford English to Telugu dictionary, one pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, bilingual textbooks, notebooks, belt and a school bag. From October, we will be distributing sanitary napkins to the girl students under the Swecha programme,’ an official said. As part of the programme, the government will supply ten sanitary napkins per month to every adolescent girl studying in Classes 7 to 12 in all government schools, junior colleges, and residential institutions in the state. In each school or college, a lady teacher or lecturer will be responsible for implementing Swechha programme.