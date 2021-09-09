Taliban beat Afghan journalists for reporting women’s protests

In an attack on two journalists covering the women’s demonstrations in Kabul on Tuesday, Taliban security forces reportedly detained and severely beat Taqi Daryabi and Nemat Naqdi from the Kabul-based news outlet Etilaat-e Roz. Women protested in Kabul demanding an end to Taliban violations of women and girls’ rights.

According to Etilaat-e Roz, the men were taken to a police station in Kabul by Taliban authorities, placed in separate cells, and severely beaten with cables. On September 8, both men were released and treated for their injuries at a hospital. Editor-in-chief of Etilaat-e Roz, Zaki Daryabi said: ‘Two of my colleagues were detained by Taliban and beaten for four hours. Our colleagues lost consciousness four times under the Taliban’s constant torture,’ Sky News reported.

Painful. Afghan journalists from @Etilaatroz, Nemat Naqdi & Taqi Daryabi, display wounds sustained from Taliban torture & beating while in custody after they were arrested for reporting on a women’s rally in #Kabul, #Afghanistan.#JournalismIsNotACrime https://t.co/jt631nRB69 pic.twitter.com/CcIuCy6GVw — Marcus Yam ?? (@yamphoto) September 8, 2021

Send our journalists to hospital. pic.twitter.com/W3GQ34BPtl — Zaki Daryabi (@ZDaryabi) September 8, 2021

Human Rights Watch reported that the Taliban detained a Tolonews photojournalist, Wahid Ahmadi, on September 7, and released him the next day. During the protest, the officers confiscated his camera, preventing other journalists from filming. Women marched through Kabul for the second day in a row on Saturday, demanding that their freedoms be guaranteed under the new Islamist regime.

According to the Taliban, women’s rights will be protected in accordance with Islamic law, but advocates fear a backslide after two decades in which women have joined previously all-male bastions like the media, judiciary and politics. On Tuesday, the Taliban announced an interim cabinet composed of veterans of their hard-line rule, without women or former political figures.