Taliban infiltrate into Norwegian embassy: smash wine bottles, destroy books

Taliban militants have taken over the Norwegian embassy in Kabul and have smashed bottles of wine and destroyed books. According to Sigvald Hauge, Norwegian ambassador to Iran, the Taliban have taken control of the Norwegian Embassy in Kabul. ‘They claim they will return it to us later. But first wine bottles will be smashed and books will be destroyed. Guns, apparently, are less dangerous’.

In an earlier statement, the Taliban promised not to interfere with foreign embassies as well as diplomatic establishments. Now that the Taliban have formed the Afghanistan government, Hibatullah Akhundzada is expected to be in charge. The Taliban’s hardline interim government includes Sirajuddin Haqqani as acting interior minister.

In response to the worsening security situation in Afghanistan, Denmark and Norway closed their embassies in Kabul and evacuated their staff. The Danish Foreign Minister told journalists that the embassy in Kabul will be temporarily closed. Norwegians, as well as their close relatives, will be evacuated from the country and its embassy will close. Despite Norway’s efforts, its remaining citizens had to be evacuated from Kabul.

Read more: Desperate Afghans wait for flights to flee from Taliban

Following the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban have agreed to allow 200 Americans and other foreigners still stranded in Afghanistan to fly on charter flights from Kabul. It will be the first international flight to depart from Kabul airport since the Taliban seized the city in mid-August, prompting the evacuation of 124,000 foreigners and at-risk Afghans.