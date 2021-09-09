The Pakistani court orders the arrest of ‘Hindi Medium’ actress

Lahore: On Wednesday, a local court in Pakistan issued arrest warrants for ‘Hindi Medium’ star Saba Qamar in a case filed against her and others for shooting a ‘dance video’ at a historical mosque in Lahore. It is widely believed that Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed were arrested under the bailable warrant issued by the Lahore Magisterial Court for continuously avoiding court appearances. The court adjourned the hearing until October 6.

According to police, Qamar and Saeed were criminally charged last year for allegedly destroying Masjid Wazir Khan in the old city of Lahore, under section 295 of the Pakistan Penal Code. In the FIR, both actors had violated the sanctity of the mosque by shooting a dance video, which sparked outrage among the Pakistani people.

In addition, the Punjab government sacked two senior officers for violating the mosque’s sanctity. Qamar and Saeed apologized for their act after being strongly criticized and even receiving death threats. ‘It was a music video with a wedding scene. It has neither been edited to the music track nor shot with any kind of playback music,’ she said.

Qamar, whose Bollywood movies received acclaim, also provided a biopic on social media phenomenon Qandeel Baloch. For her ‘un-Islamic’ action, she received death threats on social media. According to social media, she was warned that she might share the fate of her brother, Qandeel Baloch, who was murdered in 2016 after ‘disgracing the family honor’. Different religious groups, including Jamaat-i-Islami, had also staged demonstrations in the city, in support of a ‘strict punishment’ for the artists.