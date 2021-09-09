Tiger Shroff to start shooting for ‘Ganapath’ in UK from October end: Reports

Tiger Shroff is off to London for a 40-day shoot of his forthcoming action movie ‘Heropanti 2.’ For a large part of this Sajid Nadiadwala movie, the actor will be shooting at various places in the United Kingdom. And now, reports say that after wrapping Heropanti, Tiger will begin work on the Vikas Bahl-directed ‘Ganapath.’

Speaking about the same, a source close to the development revealed: ‘Tiger’s shooting calendar is jam-packed. While work on Heropanti 2 begins from September 10, he will call it a wrap on the UK schedule by October 20. Taking a few days off, he will directly jump to commence the shoot for Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath in the UK. The crew of this action-packed futuristic thriller, set against the backdrop of mixed martial arts, is already in the UK, prepping to start work on the film.’

It will be a 40-day long marathon schedule. ‘The schedule will be a blend of real-life locations and sets. Since the film also has a futuristic timeline, the makers plan to shoot some key portions against the green screen too,’ the source further said. Ganapath marks the reunion of Tiger Shroff with Kriti Sanon, 8 years after their debut film, Heropanti.

By early 2022, Tiger is anticipated to finish both Heropanti 2 and Ganapath. After finishing the two films, he will move on to the Sidharth Anand-produced Rohit Dhawan-directed ‘Rambo’ remake. It is regarded to be one of Hindi cinema’s most ambitious action films, based on Sylvester Stallone’s iconic franchise. Tiger is also in negotiations with a major studio about directing an action-packed love tale, which will be directed by a filmmaker, who made a hit flick in 2019. However, it is still in its very early phases.