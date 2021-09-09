UAE based air carriers to resume daily services to this country

Dubai: Airline companies based in the UAE has announced that they would be resuming daily services to Saudi Arabia over the next few days.

Abu Dhabi based Etihad Airways announced that it would resume services to Riyadh from September 11,Jeddah from September 14 and Dammam from September 15.

Dubai based Emirates Airlines will operate 24 weekly flights to Saudi Arabia, including daily flights to the capital Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam. It will also operate three weekly flights to Madina. Flights to Riyadh will increase to double daily from September 16.

The budget air carrier, Flydubai will resume its daily flights from Dubai International Airport to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam starting September 12. Sharjah based Air Arabia will restart its flights to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam from September 14.

Saudi Arabia had on September 8 removed the UAE from its banned countries list.