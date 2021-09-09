‘Violation of Doha agreement’: Taliban demands to remove Haqqanis from US blacklist

The Taliban reportedly wants the Haqqanis removed from the US blacklist, claiming that this is in accordance with the Doha Agreement. The use of Haqqanis as ‘targets,’ according to the organisation, is ‘a clear violation of the Doha agreement which is neither in the interest of the United States nor Afghanistan.’

The group said that the Haqqanis should be removed from the list as demanded before, since they ‘were involved in contact with the US without exception and should have been removed from the UN and US blacklists, a demand that still stands.’

The Taliban advocated ‘diplomatic interactions’ to settle the problem. The organisation accused the US administration of ‘meddling in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.’

Sirajuddin Haqqani and Khalil Haqqani, two members of the dreaded Haqqani Network, are part of the Taliban’s provisional administration. The interior ministry has been entrusted to Sirajuddin Haqqani and the refugee ministry has been given to Khalil Haqqani. Both men are still on the US government’s list of wanted terrorists.

Jalaluddin Haqqani, founded the terror group, during the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan in the 1980s. It subsequently formed links with Osama Bin Laden’s Al Qaeda, though. After the death of Jalaluddin Haqqani in 2018, Sirajuddin officially became the terror organization’s leader. The organisation has carried out some of the country’s most heinous suicide assaults. Sirajuddin Haqqani was named deputy leader of the Taliban in 2015.