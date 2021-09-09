Viral Video: IndiGo air hostess dances to ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ on empty flight

Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva’s version of ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ has gone widespread on social media, with netizens adopting the piece as the background music for their videos and reels.

Now, a video of an IndiGo air hostess dancing to Manike Mage Hithe on an empty flight, wearing her uniform, is circulating the internet and has already received over 13 million views on social media. ‘Long halts! Aur crew thoda sa dance na karein. Thanks to @jodianoorabh for these lovely steps,’ Aayat Urf Afreen, captioned the post, who has over 90,000 Instagram followers and is both an entrepreneur and a YouTuber.

After seeing the video, social media users were ecstatic and left heart emoticons in the comments section.

Satheeshan Rathnayaka’s ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ was released in 2020. Yohani’s cover of the song became viral when it was published in May. Dulan ARX wrote the song’s lyrics. Within three months, Yohani’s Manike Mage Hithe had reached 91 million views on YouTube and had become an instant sensation.