WATCH: Indian Air Force lands Sukhoi fighter plane on a highway, creating history

The Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter jet, the crown jewel of the Indian Air Force (IAF), is the first fighter jet to land on a highway in India. The accomplishment was achieved on the national highway in Jalore, Rajasthan on Thursday, September 9. At Jalore, the IAF landed more than just a Sukhoi fighter jet; a Super Hercules C-130J C-17A also landed.

#WATCH | For the first time, a Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft lands at the national highway in Jalore, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/BVVOtCpT0H — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2021

Passengers on the transport aircraft were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Road Transport RKS Bhadauria. Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the emergency facility on the National Highway (NH) 925A on the Satta-Gandhav stretch in Barmer in Rajasthan and witnessed the IAF missions conducted on the emergency facility.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has laid out a 3-kilometer stretch of the Satta-Gandhav section on NH925 for emergency use by the Indian Air Force. In October 2017, the IAF conducted a similar mock drill. An emergency landing stretch on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway was used by various IAF planes for mock landings. IAF conducted the exercise to evaluate the viability of national and state highways and expressways as emergency landing areas.