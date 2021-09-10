Etihad Airways announces new service

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways announced that it will resume services from Bangladesh to the UAE from September 12. The airline announced this decision as the UAE authorities has allowed UAE residents with a valid visa who have been fully vaccinated with a World Health Organization approved vaccine to enter the country.

The new entry rule applies to those who have been out of the country for more than six months and covers passengers travelling from Bangladesh.

Passengers must apply via the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), and complete the vaccination application in order to get the necessary approvals. They must also submit the approved vaccination certificate and a negative PCR test result, done within 48 hours before departure at an approved lab that has a QR code, which must be presented before departure. They must also take a rapid PCR test before boarding and another PCR test on the fourth and eighth day of arrival.