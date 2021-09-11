How sex is related to your health?

It is a fact that ‘sex is always good’. But as per studies, morning sex is the some of the best sex you can have. It is because morning sex is really good for your health.

Here are the reasons why having sex in the morning better

1. Acts as a great workout- Sex is a good exercise and having sex is a great way to burn calories. It helps you to warm up your mornings.

2. Morning oxytocin improves whole your day- Sex helps release oxytocin in blood which in turn makes feel better. Some studies claim that having sex in the morning can help you become more productive throughout the day.

3. Morning sex is good for heart- According to biochemist Dr. Musa Yakubu of the University of Ilorin, having morning sex is really good for heart health as it lowers blood pressure and reduces your risk of having a heart attack.

4. Testosterone levels are high in the morning- You are sure to like sex more in the morning than at night because men tend to have high testosterone levels in the morning.

5. Improves immunity: Morning sex improves immunity by increasing the IgA in the body. IgA is an antibody that helps fight infection. Levels of IgA was found to be higher in those who had sex two to three times a week.

6. It can beat morning stress- Having sex in the morning relaxes your body and also helps you face the day better.

7. It makes you happier, in general- If you get into the habit of starting your day with sex, you are sure to be happier generally in life!

8. Improves blood circulation- Morning sex will improve the circulation of blood in your body and lower blood pressure. In women, orgasm triggers release of Oxycontin hormone, which lowers the blood pressure.

Thus, the benefits of morning sex are endless. However, you might want to keep a mint or something handy in the morning. Bad breath really hinders most people from getting steamy in the morning.