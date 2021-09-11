‘You are giving no heed to the protests going on for two years’ : Shiv Sena leader

Mumbai: Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut has came down heavily on the Union government over the farmers protest. The Rajya Sabha MP said that the farmers have been attacked 17 times in the last two years of their protest.

‘The police or the political goons in Haryana smashed the farmers’ heads going by the orders of the District Magistrate (DM), who must have acted on the orders of the state government. The farmers are still surrounding the mini secretariat in Karnal. If the discussions are held and there is a solution, the country will welcome it’, said Sanjay Raut.

Raut also criticized the Central government for not initiating talks with the farmers. ‘If you (Centre) do not initiate the talks and make them sit on roads for a lifetime, it is not good. You are giving no heed to the protests going on for two years. No political party is involved in these protests. But the farmers are still sitting there. We saw the Kisan Mahapanchayat. Lakhs of farmers are ready to sacrifice everything, I think the government should take a step now’, he added.